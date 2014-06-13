FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia hopes to conclude Freeport contract talks this month
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia hopes to conclude Freeport contract talks this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia hopes to conclude talks with Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc. this month, the country’s chief economic minister said on Friday, potentially paving the way for a resumption of copper concentrate exports.

Freeport’s chief executive was in Jakarta this week in the hope of reaching a deal over a new export tax that both his firm and fellow copper miner Newmont Mining have argued they should not have to pay.

“God willing it will be finished this month,” Coordinating Economic Minister Chairul Tanjung told reporters, referring to the government’s discussions with Freeport. Concentrate exports have been halted for the past five months. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.