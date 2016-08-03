Indonesia's new resources chief tells Freeport not to push on contract extension

JAKARTA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's newly appointed resources chief urged Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Wednesday not to push for a quick extension of its contract to operate the giant Grasberg copper mine, amid a planned revision of the country's mining law.

In his first remarks on Freeport since his appointment as Coordinating Maritime Affairs Minister late last month, Luhut Pandjaitan, a trusted advisor of Indonesia's President, said the government was "evaluating everything".

"Freeport shouldn't push us. We are a sovereign state and we know what we are doing," Pandjaitan told reporters, referring to contract talks to extend Freeport's right to mine in Indonesia beyond 2021.

Freeport wants assurances on a contract extension before investing $18 billion to expand its operations, including underground, but under existing laws cannot legally begin talks on a contract extension until 2019.

"We will also look carefully at what we can do without breaking the law," said Pandjaitan.

Indonesia's existing 2009 mining law is expected to be revised by parliament this year.

Freeport, which runs one of the world's biggest copper mines in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua and is one of Jakarta's biggest taxpayers, is also waiting on an extension of its copper export permit, which is due to expire on Aug. 8.

Pandjaitan said he planned to discuss the export permit with newly appointed Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arcandra Tahar, and hoped to be able to provide more details on this and Freeport's contract in one or two weeks.

Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama said the company was waiting for the government to provide "legal and fiscal certainty" for it to continue operations through to 2041, and was "optimistic" it would be granted a new export permit.

Freeport usually produces about 220,000 tonnes of copper ore a day and a prolonged stoppage in shipments would hit the company's profits and deny Jakarta desperately needed revenue.

The U.S.-based miner and the government are also at loggerheads over a governent drive to increase revenues from its minerals, after Indonesia ruled that from Jan. 12, 2017 copper concentrate exports will be banned.

Freeport currently processes only about a third of its copper concentrate in Indonesia.

Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson said last week he did not believe that Indonesia would go through with the ban on copper concentrate exports, as it would harm the country's economy.

He also said Freeport had received assurances that it would get an export permit by Aug. 8, while discussions on extending the miner's long-term contract had been "constructive". (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin)