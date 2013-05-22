Freeport losing 220,000 T of ore output a day at shut Indonesia mine

JAKARTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc is losing production of about 220,000 tonnes of concentrated ore a day after the shutdown of its Indonesian copper mine in Papua after a tunnel collapse that killed 28 people, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Freeport closed the remote Papua mine on Wednesday last week, a day after a training tunnel away from its main operations fell in on 38 workers. The company will not resume work until it is convinced it was safe enough to do so, CEO Richard Adkerson told reporters.