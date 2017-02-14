BRIEF-Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt in Nunavut, Canada
* Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt with excellent gold exploration potential in Nunavut, Canada
JAKARTA Feb 14 Freeport McMoRan Inc has stopped production of copper concentrate at its Indonesian unit, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday, amid an export stoppage from its Grasberg mine, the world's second-biggest copper mine, located in Papua province.
"The processing plant has not been producing concentrate since last Friday," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told Reuters. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, its 12th straight monthly increase.
Feb 15 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it has made an offer to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash.