JAKARTA, March 9 The Indonesian unit of
Freeport-McMoRan Inc is targeting to resume production
of copper concentrate on March 21 at its giant Grasberg mine in
Papua, its spokesman said on Thursday, amid an ongoing stoppage
of concentrate exports.
"Ships have already begun to arrive," Freeport Indonesia
spokesman Riza Pratama told reporters.
While it cannot export concentrate Freeport will adjust its
output to the amount it can process at Indonesia's main copper
smelter, Pratama said, referring to PT Smelting on the main
island of Java.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Tom Hogue)