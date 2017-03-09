JAKARTA, March 9 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc is targeting to resume production of copper concentrate on March 21 at its giant Grasberg mine in Papua, its spokesman said on Thursday, amid an ongoing stoppage of concentrate exports.

"Ships have already begun to arrive," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told reporters.

While it cannot export concentrate Freeport will adjust its output to the amount it can process at Indonesia's main copper smelter, Pratama said, referring to PT Smelting on the main island of Java.

