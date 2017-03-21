FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport Indonesia resumes copper concentrate production
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 2:17 AM / 5 months ago

Freeport Indonesia resumes copper concentrate production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit has resumed production of copper concentrate at its giant Grasberg mine, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday, ending a more than one-month stoppage.

"We have begun to resume operations in stages," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama said, confirming that copper concentrate production had resumed on Tuesday.

Freeport stopped producing copper concentrate on Feb. 11 after Indonesia prevented it from exporting the material used to make refined copper, and its sole domestic buyer halted operations due to a strike. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

