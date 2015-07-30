FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian trade minister signs off on Freeport copper export deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 30 (Reuters) - A copper export deal agreed earlier this week between Indonesia and Freeport-McMoRan has been finalised after Trade Minister Rachmat Gobel signed off on the agreement.

Arizona-based Freeport, which runs one of the biggest copper mines in Papua, reached an agreement on Monday with the Indonesian government to export 775,000 tonnes of copper over the next six months but completing the deal was delayed due to an administrative problem.

“Export permit for Freeport, I signed yesterday,” Gobel told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Freeport Indonesia Chief Executive Maroef Sjamsoeddin told reporters that 20,000-30,000 tonnes was ready to be shipped once approval was given.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina and; Michael Taylor; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
