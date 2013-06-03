FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport Indonesia accident probe may last 3 months -govt
June 3, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Freeport Indonesia accident probe may last 3 months -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - A government investigation into a tunnel collapse at Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc’s Indonesian copper mine will likely take three months to complete and production will not be allowed during this time, a mining ministry official said on Monday.

Freeport suspended operations at its Grasberg complex in eastern Indonesia on May 15, a day after the training tunnel collapsed killing 28 people.

“There is now an independent investigation team which will work on the minister’s orders for three months,” Director of Minerals Dede Suhendra said via a text message sent to Reuters.

“While the investigation is ongoing, there cannot be any production activity, except maintenance.”

