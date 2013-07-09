Freeport Indonesia may miss 2013 production target by 20 pct-CEO

JAKARTA, July 9 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc expects output from its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia to miss its 2013 target by about 20 percent after a May accident stopped operations and led the company to declare force majeure.

“We expect to only reach 80 percent of our target for the year,” Freeport Indonesia president director Rozik Soetjipto told reporters on Tuesday.

Before the accident, Freeport had expected sales of about 500,000 tonnes of copper from its Indonesia unit in 2013, along with 1.25 million ounces of gold.