Freeport says restarted output at world's No. 2 copper mine
#Market News
May 29, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 4 years

Freeport says restarted output at world's No. 2 copper mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc restarted some operations at the world's No. 2 copper mine in Indonesia and was slowly ramping up production, more than two weeks after a tunnel collapse killed 28 people.

Arizona-based Freeport resumed open-pit mining and milling operations at the Grasberg complex in West Papua province in eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Underground production remained shutdown until the completion of safety inspections.

The open-pit mine normally produces around 140,000 tonnes of copper ore per day, while output from underground operations is 80,000 tonnes.

