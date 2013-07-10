FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport resumes shipments from Indonesia copper and gold mine
July 10, 2013 / 3:11 AM / in 4 years

Freeport resumes shipments from Indonesia copper and gold mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 10 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold has resumed shipments from its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday, a day after the world’s second largest copper mine gained government permission to resume underground operations.

“After we opened our Grasberg (open pit) the only shipments we had were on June 2, going to China. The other was on July 3 to Gresik,” Freeport spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti told Reuters.

The shipments of copper, gold and silver ore concentrate were around 9,000 and 20,000 tonnes, Primayanti said, adding that Freeport normally sent out 10 such shipments a month.

