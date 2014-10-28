FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport Indonesia mine output down to 60 pct as 1,000 workers strike-govt
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

Freeport Indonesia mine output down to 60 pct as 1,000 workers strike-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Output from Indonesia’s massive Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport-McMoran Inc was running at around 60 percent capacity as 1,000 workers have been on strike for the past two weeks, a government official said on Tuesday.

“Right now production is only at 60 or 70 percent (of capacity),” Coal and Minerals Director General Sukhyar told reporters.

However, the strike he referred to was denied by the Freeport workers’ union. On Monday union officials said they planned to strike for a month beginning next week, citing the company’s failure to make changes to local management following a fatal accident.

Freeport Indonesia, which employs around 24,000 workers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Dennys Kapa; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.