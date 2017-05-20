FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 20, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 3 months ago

Thousands of Freeport Indonesia workers to strike for second month -union

Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Samuel Wanda

1 Min Read

JAKARTA/TIMIKA, Indonesia, May 20 (Reuters) - An estimated 9,000 workers at the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport McMoRan Inc will extend a strike for a second month, a union official said on Saturday, in an ongoing dispute over employment terms and layoffs.

"We regret the stance of the businessmen who unilaterally laid off workers," Freeport Indonesia union industrial relations officer Tri Puspital told Reuters.

Output from Grasberg has been reduced by half as result of the strike that began May 1, Puspital added. (Writing by Fergus Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens)

