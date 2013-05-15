FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport Indonesia suspends mine operations after tunnel collapse -source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 4 years

Freeport Indonesia suspends mine operations after tunnel collapse -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc suspended operations at the world’s second-largest copper mine on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the matter said, after a training tunnel collapsed the previous day.

Four mine workers have been killed and 25 are still trapped after the training tunnel collapsed near its Grasberg mine on Tuesday, an earlier statement form the Arizona-based firm said on Wednesday.

Rescue efforts are continuing at the remote mine in West Papua province, which has the world’s largest gold reserves and employs more than 24,000 contract and non-contract workers.

The unit, Freeport Indonesia, said on Tuesday that production was not expected to be significantly affected by the accident.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.