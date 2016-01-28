FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia, Freeport fail to reach agreement over copper export permit
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Indonesia, Freeport fail to reach agreement over copper export permit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government and Freeport McMoRan Inc on Thursday failed to reach a deal on extending the U.S. mining giant’s six-month export permit, potentially halting shipments from Indonesia’s massive Grasberg copper and gold mine.

Freeport’s six-month export permit for its Indonesian unit expired on Thursday but it was still unclear how soon a new one will be issued as the two sides have yet to resolve a government demand that the U.S. firm first pay a $530 million deposit.

“It’s done for today. For the next meeting with Freeport, there is no schedule so far,” Bambang Gatot Ariyono, mines ministry’s director general of coal and minerals, told reporters.

“It’s no problem if Freeport doesn’t export tomorrow.” (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Bernadette Christina Munthe, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.