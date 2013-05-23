FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport Indonesia tunnel collapse probes must be finished for workers to return -union
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 5:30 AM / in 4 years

Freeport Indonesia tunnel collapse probes must be finished for workers to return -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 23 (Reuters) - All investigations into a tunnel collapse that killed 28 people at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc’s Indonesian copper mine must be completed before workers return to the world’s No.2 copper mine, a trade union leader said on Thursday.

Arizona-based Freeport suspended operations at the remote Papua mine on May 15 at a cost estimated at about $15 million a day in lost production, a day after a training tunnel away from its main operations fell in on 38 workers.

“We will get back to work after all investigations conducted by government, Freeport and labor union are completed,” Papua-based union leader Virgo Solossa told Reuters. “We still don’t know how long the investigation will take, perhaps in a few more days to go, I don’t know.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.