Freeport Indonesia tunnel collapse probes must be finished for workers to return -union

JAKARTA, May 23 (Reuters) - All investigations into a tunnel collapse that killed 28 people at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc’s Indonesian copper mine must be completed before workers return to the world’s No.2 copper mine, a trade union leader said on Thursday.

Arizona-based Freeport suspended operations at the remote Papua mine on May 15 at a cost estimated at about $15 million a day in lost production, a day after a training tunnel away from its main operations fell in on 38 workers.

“We will get back to work after all investigations conducted by government, Freeport and labor union are completed,” Papua-based union leader Virgo Solossa told Reuters. “We still don’t know how long the investigation will take, perhaps in a few more days to go, I don’t know.”