Freeport Indonesia union to take one-month strike action -union official
October 27, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Freeport Indonesia union to take one-month strike action -union official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Workers at Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s giant Indonesian copper mine will hold a one-month strike from next week, a union official said on Monday, after the company failed to make changes to local management following a fatal accident.

Hundreds of angry protesters blocked access for two days in early October to the open-pit area of the Grasberg complex, where production was temporarily suspended following the death of four workers on Sept. 27.

Three Freeport unions have agreed to take strike action from Nov.6 until Dec. 6, Albar Sabang, a senior official at a Freeport union, told Reuters on Monday, and are demanding changes to the local management. Sabang’s union has about 9,100 members.

“The purpose of the strike is of course to stop production so there will be pressure for the Freeport Indonesia management to answer to our demands,” Sabang told Reuters by text.

Freeport, which employs around 24,000 workers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Dennys Kapa; Additional reporting by Michael Taylor

