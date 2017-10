JAKARTA, March 31 (Reuters) - A decision made by Indonesia’s parliament on Saturday to allow the government to raise fuel prices under certain conditions is key to the country’s fiscal stability, Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo said.

“On behalf of the government we thanked the parliament for their cooperation. We have finally agreed and what we are doing is not only key to maintaining fiscal stability but also the health of the economy,” Martowardojo told parliament.