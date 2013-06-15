FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia MPs back budget package that would allow fuel price hike
#Energy
June 15, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia MPs back budget package that would allow fuel price hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian parliamentarians gave their backing to 2013 budget revisions on Saturday that include a special compensation package for the poor that the government has demanded before it agrees to cut costly fuel subsidies.

The fuel subsidies have long been a major drain on state finances and contributed to a widening current account deficit. President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s repeated delays in raising fuel prices has been cited as a major factor undermining credibility in his government and a threat to investor enthusiasm for Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

The decision by a majority in the parliamentary budget committee needs final approval by a plenary session of parliament, expected on Monday. The decision to raise fuel prices rests with Yudhoyono. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma, Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
