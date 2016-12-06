FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Indonesia cuts gas prices for some companies from 2017 - energy ministry
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 6, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 9 months ago

Indonesia cuts gas prices for some companies from 2017 - energy ministry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Tuesday told energy companies to cut natural gas prices for fertilizer, steel and petrochemical industries starting Jan. 1, 2017, in a renewed effort to bring down domestic gas prices.

Earlier this year, the government had introduced regulations to cut domestic gas prices to help to spur economic growth and improve the competitiveness of domestic industry.

But some contractors have continued to sell natural gas above the price the government had planned for, according to government data.

New rules from the energy ministry published on its official website on Tuesday, require gas contractors like PT Pertamina EP and Kangean Energy Indonesia Ltd, among others, to use new price formulas for contracts with PT Krakatau Steel Tbk, PT Petrokimia Gresik and several fertilizer makers.

Based on the new formulas, gas buyers would only pay around $6 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), compared to a range of prices they currently pay of between $5.73 to $7.54.

There will be no change for companies with contract terms already below $6 per mmBtu.

Suryaningsih, a senior official at the ministry's directorate general of oil and gas, said the new formulas would mean less revenue for gas producers as well as the government, but "all contractors have agreed."

There were no more details available on how much revenue gas companies and the government could expect to lose.

"(Gas) contractors are asked to make their operational costs more efficient in order to maintain their businesses' viability and their return of investment," the energy ministry's spokesman Sujatmiko said.

In addition to cheaper gas prices, Krakatau Steel and Petrokimia Gresik will also get a reduction in transport fees for their gas purchase. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.