FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G-Resources shuts Indonesian gold mine over pipeline dispute
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 1, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

G-Resources shuts Indonesian gold mine over pipeline dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - G-Resources Group Ltd has halted operations at its $1-billion Martabe gold mine on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, after a dispute with local residents over the installation of a water discharge pipe, the Hong-Kong listed miner said on Monday.

The gold mine was the focus of a demonstration last month that blocked entrances to the project, and talks have so far failed to resolve the issue, Chief Executive Peter Albert told Reuters.

“The company does not have unlimited funds and cannot sustain the workforce, operations and other programmes without the mine operating,” he said in a statement. “We have no choice but to save every dollar that we can to protect the company and to enable a restart once this issue is resolved.”

Hong-Kong listed G-Resources, which is backed by Mount Kellett Capital and BlackRock Inc, bought the Indonesian mine in 2009, began producing gold in July, and had targeted output of 250,000 ounces from next year. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.