JAKARTA Feb 7 Indonesia will hold a court
hearing on Tuesday into a billion-dollar dispute between Goldman
Sachs and a local tycoon, who says the Wall Street
giant's unit unlawfully sold shares he owned, in the latest test
for the country's legal system.
Goldman took the unusual step of counter-suing the tycoon -
Benny Tjokrosaputro - for reputational damage. The hearing on
Tuesday will give the retail-to-property businessman a chance to
rebuff Goldman's assertion.
The dispute comes at a time when Indonesia, Southeast Asia's
largest economy, is embarking on its biggest drive for foreign
investment in a decade. Legal experts say the outcome could give
an indication on whether the country's civil court proceedings
will protect the rights of foreigners.
Indonesia's government has recently raised investor concerns
by cutting business ties with JPMorgan over a negative research
report and partially reversing a mining policy.
Goldman's prospects at the hearing could be affected by a
general lack of transparency in Indonesian court proceedings,
said Bill Sullivan, senior foreign counsel at Indonesian law
firm Christian Teo & Partners.
"This lack of transparency can result in very surprising
decisions, especially when you have a foreign party seeking
recovery from a well-resourced and well-connected local party,"
Sullivan told Reuters in an email.
Goldman's dispute with Tjokrosaputro, president director of
property developer PT Hanson International Tbk, stems
from an arcane area of the financial market in which individuals
or firms pledge shares in return for short-term loans, according
to court documents and people familiar with the matter.
Tjokrosaputro had pledged 425 million Hanson shares to U.S.
hedge fund Platinum Partners in return for a loan on the basis
that he could get the shares back upon repayment - an
arrangement known as a repurchase agreement or a repo.
Goldman's unit, Goldman Sachs International, bought the
Hanson shares from Platinum as a hedge for the derivatives it
had entered into with the fund, a bank spokesman said.
In late 2014, New York-based Platinum fell into financial
difficulties and had trouble paying back a large number of
investors, according to U.S. authorities who recently charged
top executives of the fund with running a $1 billion fraud.
Goldman started selling the Hanson shares last year, but was
forced to stop after Tjokrosaputro filed a police complaint.
He went on to sue Goldman in September for 15 trillion
rupiah ($1.1 billion), alleging the transaction was conducted
"unlawfully". Tjokrosaputro's lawyer told Reuters his client did
not breach his contract with Platinum and that no-one other than
Tjokrosaputro had the right to own or sell the shares.
In response, Goldman countersued the tycoon last month for
at least $1.1 billion claiming reputational damage.
Goldman "lawfully" acquired the shares from Platinum through
the negotiated board of the Indonesian Stock Exchange and the
transactions were validly settled, the bank says in its claim
documents.
A bank spokesman told Reuters that Goldman Sachs
International was not aware of Tjokrosaputro's dealings with
Platinum, nor any restrictions on the shares it purchased.
($1 = 13,327.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Jakarta and Lawrence
Delevingne in New York, additional reporting by Cindy Silviana
in Jakarta; Editing by Michelle Price and Himani Sarkar)