July 22, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

Ride-hailing service Grab partners Indonesia's Lippo for mobile payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride-hailing service Grab said on Friday it is teaming up with Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group to implement a payments platform.

This will be Grab's first step to providing a mobile payments solution more widely across Southeast Asia and will extend its reach beyond transport, Grab said in a statement.

Users will be able to use the Grab app to pay for services across Lippo's retail companies, including department stores, cinemas and e-commerce. The partnership will give Grab access to over 50 million existing customers in Indonesia, it added. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
