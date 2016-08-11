FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Indonesia's CGV Blitz operator raises $49.6 mln in rights issue
#Corrections News
August 11, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Indonesia's CGV Blitz operator raises $49.6 mln in rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show amount is in million, not billion)

JAKARTA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indonesian cinema operator PT Graha Layar Prima has raised 650 billion rupiah ($49.56 million) through a rights issue to help the firm pay off debt and finance expansion, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, which operates the CGV Blitz cinema chain, sold 99.3 million new shares at 6,550 rupiah per share. South Korean CJ CGV Co Ltd bought 331.75 billion rupiah worth of shares, raising its stake in Graha Layar to 23 percent from 14.75 percent, the statement said.

Earlier this year, Indonesia opened its cinema industry to foreign investors. ($1 = 13,115 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
