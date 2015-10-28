FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia failed to predict severity of El Nino weather - security chief
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 28, 2015 / 4:02 AM / in 2 years

Indonesia failed to predict severity of El Nino weather - security chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state weather agency (BMKG) failed to predict that the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon this year would be worse than in 1997, the country’s security chief said on Wednesday/

“I must admit there was a mistake in the BMKG forecast that didn’t predict El Nino this year would be worse than 1997. Our forecast was wrong,” said security chief Luhut Panjaitan, who has been tasked by President Joko Widodo to handle the government’s response to the disasterous situation.

Panjaitan was speaking at a press conference on fire-fighting efforts in the country. Nineteen people have died fighting the fires, and haze from the fires have blanketed much of Southeast Asia in recent months.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.