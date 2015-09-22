FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia starts legal action against 4 companies linked to SE Asia haze
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 22, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia starts legal action against 4 companies linked to SE Asia haze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia has ordered four companies to suspend operations for causing forest fires which have sent smoke across a swathe of Southeast Asia, an environment ministry official said on Tuesday.

“These suspensions will be in effect until the criminal proceedings undertaken by the police are finished,” said secretary general at environment ministry Bambang Hendroyono.

Three plantation companies have had their permits frozen and one forestry company has had its license revoked, he added.

PT Langgam Inti Hibrindo, which is owned by PT Provident Agro was among the companies affected.

Thick smoke caused by forest fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has blanketed the region in recent weeks, pushing pollution levels to unhealthy levels.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.