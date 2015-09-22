FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia investigating a Singapore-owned firm for forest fires - Indonesian environment ministry
September 22, 2015

Indonesia investigating a Singapore-owned firm for forest fires - Indonesian environment ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A Singapore-owned firm is under investigation for causing forest fires in Indonesia, an Indonesian environment ministry official said on Tuesday.

Thick smoke caused by forest fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has blanketed the region in recent weeks, pushing pollution levels to unhealthy levels.

Over 200 plantation and forestry companies are being investigated, said Muhammad Yunus, director of criminal law at the environment ministry.

“That number can still go up,” he said.

Yunus added a Singapore-owned company is among the companies being investigated, but did not elaborate.

Indonesia has ordered four companies to suspend operations for causing forest fires. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina)

