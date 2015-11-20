FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian speaker of the house resigns amid ethics probe -party official
November 20, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian speaker of the house resigns amid ethics probe -party official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s speaker of the house, Setya Novanto, has resigned as speaker amid an ethics probe into a meeting with management of the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, a senior official in Novanto’s party said on Friday.

“Setya Novanto has resigned as speaker of the house but he still remains a member of parliament,” Fahmi Idris, a senior Golkar official, told Reuters by phone.

Novanto is also a member of the Golkar party. (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

