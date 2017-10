JAKARTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia is considering making a contribution of up to $1 billion to add to the capital of the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo said on Thursday.

The money could be taken from the country’s foreign exchange reserves, he told reporters. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Aditya Suharkmoko; Editing by Matthew Bigg)