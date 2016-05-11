Indonesia's Inalum plans to double aluminium output to 500,000 T/yr by 2020

JAKARTA, May 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned aluminium producer PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) plans to increase its output to 500,000 tonnes a year by 2020 from its current production level of 260,000 tonnes, said Dante Sinaga, who heads the firm’s coal power station development project.

Inalum also plans to increase its output to 1 million tonnes per year by 2025 as demand for the metal is projected to more than double from current levels in nine years, he added. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)