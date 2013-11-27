FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia, Japanese firms reach deal on price of Inalum smelter
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 27, 2013 / 7:04 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia, Japanese firms reach deal on price of Inalum smelter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia has reached a deal on the price to pay Japanese owners for Southeast Asia’s only aluminium smelter, a senior government official said on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration that threatened to hurt relations between the two countries.

“Good news. Today my small team in Tokyo informed me that an agreement has been reached on a price,” Industry Minister M.S. Hidayat told reporters. He declined to say the amount agreed to between the two sides.

Indonesia’s takeover of Sumatra-based PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum), which produced 246,000 tonnes of aluminium in the year ended March 2012, is part of efforts by Southeast Asia’s biggest economy to earn more revenue from its natural resources and curb foreign ownership.

Reporting by Fergus Jensen in Jakarta and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Writing by Randy Fabi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.