FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia stock exchange to launch big-cap IDX30 index
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2012 / 9:10 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia stock exchange to launch big-cap IDX30 index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s stock exchange said on Monday it is launching a new index, the Indeks IDX30 , for investors who trade large-cap shares with high liquidity.

Indeks IDX30 consists of 30 stocks from the blue-chip company list Indeks LQ45, a stock exchange statement said.

Indonesia’s stock exchange currently trades 434 company stocks and has 21 index-constituents, including the broadest Jakarta stock index.

A list of Indeks IDX30 constituent stocks can be found in: here

Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.