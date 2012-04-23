Indonesia stock exchange to launch big-cap IDX30 index

JAKARTA, April 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s stock exchange said on Monday it is launching a new index, the Indeks IDX30 , for investors who trade large-cap shares with high liquidity.

Indeks IDX30 consists of 30 stocks from the blue-chip company list Indeks LQ45, a stock exchange statement said.

Indonesia’s stock exchange currently trades 434 company stocks and has 21 index-constituents, including the broadest Jakarta stock index.

A list of Indeks IDX30 constituent stocks can be found in: here