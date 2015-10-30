Shares of Indonesia's Indofood Sukses fall 2 pct after profit drop

JAKARTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesian food company PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk fell 2 percent in early trading on Friday after the company posted a 45 percent drop in January-September net income.

Its shares underperformed the main stock index, which was down by around 0.5 percent.

Indofood’s net profit for the first nine months of 2015 was 1.68 trillion rupiah ($123.12 million), down from 3.07 trillion a year earlier. ($1 = 13,645.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Paul Tait)