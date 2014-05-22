FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Indosat says may buy back $650 mln bonds in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 22 (Reuters) - PT Indosat Tbk, Indonesia’s second-largest telecommunication operator, may buy back $650 million in bonds due in 2020 some time in 2015, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Indosat is aiming to reduce its exposure to the U.S. dollar to 25 percent from nearly 50 percent now, Stefan Carlsson told reporters. Nearly half of the Indonesian company’s total net debt of 22 trillion rupiah ($1.9 billion) is in U.S. dollars.

Indosat, a unit of Qatar’s telecom firm Ooredoo QSC , is also targeting single-digit growth in revenue and capital expenditures of 8-9 trillion rupiah this year, Carlsson said.

$1 = 11,507.50 rupiah Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul; Writing by Eveline Danubrata Editing by Matt Driskill

