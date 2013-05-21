FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia inflation may accelerate to 7 pct if govt hikes fuel prices
May 21, 2013 / 4:56 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia inflation may accelerate to 7 pct if govt hikes fuel prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia could see the inflation rate accelerating to 7 percent this year if the government raises fuel prices in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, the new finance minister said on Tuesday.

At the end of 2012, the annual inflation rate was 4.3 percent.

Muhamad Chatib Basri was sworn in as minister on Tuesday. Many economists believe his biggest challenge will be dealing with huge fuel price subsidies, which are draining the budget and limiting funds for infrastructure, education and healthcare.

This month, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said he would only consider fuel price increases if parliament agreed on funding a programme to protect the poor from the inflationary impact of higher fuel prices.

Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Borsuk

