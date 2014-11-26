Indonesia inflation to rise to 6.1 pct y/y in Nov -c.bank gov

JAKARTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank governor said on Wednesday he expected the annual inflation rate to rise to 6.1 percent in November, from 4.83 percent the previous month, after the president hiked subsidised fuel prices.

Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo told Reuters on the sidelines of an investment conference that the month-on-month increase in inflation in December would likely be up to 2 percent.

He declined to give a month-on-month inflation figure for November, only saying that for the first three weeks it was around 1.3-1.4 percent.

Indonesia’s statistics bureau will release November inflation and October trade data on Monday. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Richard Borsuk)