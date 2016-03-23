Indonesia decides against Inpex floating LNG project plan, goes with onshore proposal -president

JAKARTA, March 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia has decided against a proposal by Japanese oil and gas company Inpex Corp to build a floating liquefied natural gas project in eastern Indonesia and will proceed with plans to process the gas onshore instead, the president said on Wednesday.

“This is a long-term project that concerns hundreds of trillions of rupiah. From these calculations, we have decided to build it onshore,” President Joko Widodo said in a recorded statement obtained from palace officials. (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by Fergus Jensen)