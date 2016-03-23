FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia decides against Inpex floating LNG project plan, goes with onshore proposal -president
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 23, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Indonesia decides against Inpex floating LNG project plan, goes with onshore proposal -president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia has decided against a proposal by Japanese oil and gas company Inpex Corp to build a floating liquefied natural gas project in eastern Indonesia and will proceed with plans to process the gas onshore instead, the president said on Wednesday.

“This is a long-term project that concerns hundreds of trillions of rupiah. From these calculations, we have decided to build it onshore,” President Joko Widodo said in a recorded statement obtained from palace officials. (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.