Indonesian financial authority says on alert over insurance sector
August 13, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian financial authority says on alert over insurance sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s financial services authority said on Thursday it was watching the insurance industry closely regarding its portfolio in bonds and stocks.

Indonesia’s sovereign bond market and stock market have been under pressure, especially after the devaluation of China’s yuan.

“Further pressures ahead need to be anticipated. We are already communicating intensively with the industry. We are on alert, but no need to panic,” said Muliaman Hadad, the head of the authority.

Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Alan Raybould

