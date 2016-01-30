FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Indonesia to require insurance firms, funds to hold minimum 30 pct govt bonds
January 30, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Indonesia to require insurance firms, funds to hold minimum 30 pct govt bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to ownership requirement for government bonds, not foreign ownership in insurance firms)

JAKARTA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Government bonds will have to make up at least 30 percent of the portfolio of insurance firms and pension funds, the Indonesia Financial Services Authority (OJK) Chairman Muliaman Hadad told reporters on Friday.

The OJK regulation will be released this year and will apply in stages, Hadad said. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

