Indonesia c.bank will keep tight bias on interest rate policy
#Credit Markets
November 11, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia c.bank will keep tight bias on interest rate policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank will stick with its tight bias on interest rate policy because of continued high imports but is comfortable with the current exchange rate, senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara said on Monday.

“On interest rate policy ... basically we still maintain the tight bias policy,” he told an investment conference.

“We don’t want to be complacent because we think imports are still (rising) a bit too fast,” he said.

He added that the central bank had issued guidance to banks for loan growth in 2014 of 15-20 percent.

Bank Indonesia holds its monthly interest rate meeting on Tuesday at which the majority of economists polled by Reuters predict it would hold its benchmark rate at 7.25 percent. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma, writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
