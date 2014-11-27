FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Indonesia names new chief of key investment body
November 27, 2014

CORRECTED-Indonesia names new chief of key investment body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph one to show Sibarani is former official of GarudaFood, not current)

JAKARTA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia has appointed Franky Sibarani, a former official of food and beverage company GarudaFood, to head its main investment body, the cabinet secretary said on Thursday.

“Sibarani was chosen because he is a business actor and was nominated by several parties to head BKPM,” Cabinet Secretary Andi Widjajanto told reporters, using the acronym for the Investment Coordinating Board. (Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

