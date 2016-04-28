FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia online retailer Bhinneka plans 2018 IPO to invest in stores
April 28, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

Indonesia online retailer Bhinneka plans 2018 IPO to invest in stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian online retailer PT Bhinneka Mentari Dimensi is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in 2018 partly to invest in logistics and stores, a director said on Thursday.

Bhinneka, which specializes in electronic products such as computers and gadgets, saw its revenue at least double last year, Andi Boediman told reporters. The company also expects a strong performance this year, Boediman said.

He declined to say how much the IPO was planning to raise and give a number for the company’s revenue. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

