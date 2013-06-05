FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia electronics retailer to raise up to $184 mln in IPO
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2013 / 4:30 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia electronics retailer to raise up to $184 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - PT Electronic City Indonesia (ECI), one of the nation’s largest electronics retailers, aims to raise as much as 1.8 trillion rupiah ($183.67 million) in an initial public offering this month, the underwriters said on Wednesday.

The firm set an IPO price range of 4,050 rupiah to 5,400 rupiah a share. It is offering 333.3 million shares equivalent to 25 percent of its equity, and the shares are due to be listed on July 3.

Credit Suisse and Danareksa Securities are the IPO underwriters.

The Jakarta-based company, founded in 2001, currently operates 17 stores and 12 outlets across Indonesia.

$1 = 9800.0000 Indonesian rupiahs Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
