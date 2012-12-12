FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Semen Baturaja aims to sell 35 pct stake in February IPO
December 12, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's Semen Baturaja aims to sell 35 pct stake in February IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec. 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned cement producer, PT Semen Baturaja, plans to sell 35 percent of the company’s enlarged capital in an initial public offering in February, a company director said on Wednesday.

The company aims to raise up to 1 trillion rupiah ($103.79 million) to build a new factory, Semen Baturaja director, Pamudji Raharjo, said.

Bahana Securities, Danareksa Sekuritas and Mandiri Sekuritas have been named underwriters for the IPO, which still needs government approval.

Semen Baturaja’s IPO has been delayed since 2011 after national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia saw its shares fall from their IPO price in February last year.

Property developer Waskita Karya is scheduled to list in December and will be the only state-owned company to be listed this year on the Indonesian stock exchange as investors in Southeast Asia’s largest economy show a reduced appetite in the face of a global economic slowdown.

($1 = 9,635.5 rupiah)

Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Matt Driskill

