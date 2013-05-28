FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's biggest herbal medicine maker eyes $153 mln IPO
#Healthcare
May 28, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia's biggest herbal medicine maker eyes $153 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest herbal medicine maker, PT SidoMuncul, plans to raise up to 1.5 trillion rupiah ($153.22 million) from an initial public offering in the second half of 2013 to fund its expansion, an underwriter for the plan said on Tuesday.

SidoMuncul, which means “the dream come true” in Javanese, is planning to sell between a 10 to 20 percent stake of its enlarged capital in the offering, said Michael Steven, chief executive of PT Kresna Securities, an underwriter for the IPO.

The Semarang-based company, which was established in 1940 by the Sulistio family, operates a 29 hectare factory in central Java producing herbal products like “Jamu Tolak Angin”, a traditional cold medicine and “Kuku Bima”, an energy drink, according to its website.

($1 = 9,790 rupiah)

Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
