Indonesia's Spindo to raise up to $114 mln in February IPO
January 28, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia's Spindo to raise up to $114 mln in February IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - PT Steel Pipe Industry of Indonesia (Spindo) plans to raise up to $114 million in an initial public offering in February, the company said on Monday.

The maker of steel pipe has set an offer range of 260 rupiah to 390 rupiah per share for 2.9 billion new shares or 40 percent of its enlarged capital.

The listing date is Feb. 22.

Nomura Securities has been named underwriter for the IPO.

Spindo’s sister company, PT Saranasentral Bajatama , raised 100 billion rupiah ($10.4 million) in an IPO in December 2011.

$1 = 9,652.5 rupiah Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Chris Gallagher

