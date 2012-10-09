Japan to provide $13 bln for Jakarta infrastructure scheme

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan is ready to provide $13 billion of funding for infrastructure projects in Indonesia, it said on Tuesday, as it looks to capitalise on the Southeast Asian nation’s strong economic growth.

The investment is Japan’s contribution to a jointly funded 410 trillion rupiah ($42.75 billion) development plan for the greater Jakarta area.

The countries identified 45 priority projects to be completed by 2020 to improve the region’s transport and energy infrastructure, including a rapid transit rail system and a new port at Cilamaya.

Japan will finance its share mainly in the form of development assistance, a Japanese trade ministry official said.

Eleven Japanese companies including trading house Mitsubishi Corp, electronics conglomerate Hitachi Ltd, and plant engineering firms JGC Corp and Chiyoda Corp are already participating, the official said.