FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Jasa Marga sees 2012 revenue rising to $552.6 mln
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 10, 2012 / 10:47 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's Jasa Marga sees 2012 revenue rising to $552.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest toll road operator PT Jasa Marga’s full-year 2012 revenue may reach 5.2 trillion rupiah ($552.6 million), up 4.8 percent from 4.96 trillion rupiah in 2011, operations director Hasanudin said on Tuesday.

“Our revenue will be boosted by higher vehicle traffic and an increase in the toll fee,” he told reporters, adding that first half revenue may reach 2.4 trillion rupiah, compared with 2.2 trillion rupiah last year.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy is seeking greater infrastructure investment to boost domestic growth while the global economy slows.

Hasanudin also said Jasa Marga plans to build a 23-km (14 miles) Cibubur-Jakarta toll road with construction firms PT Wijaya Karya and PT Adhi Karya with investment of 4.8 trillion rupiah. ($1 = 9,410 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.