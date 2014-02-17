Asia-Pacific stability depends on success of ASEAN code of conduct -Kerry

JAKARTA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The future stability of the Asia-Pacific region depends on the success of negotiating an ASEAN code of conduct on maritime claims, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.

The United States has been increasingly uneasy at what it sees as China’s effort to gain creeping control over waters in the Asia-Pacific, including its Nov. 23 declaration of an air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in an area of the East China Sea that includes islands at the center of a dispute with Japan.

Speaking in the Indonesian capital during a trip to Asia and the Middle East, Kerry added that negotiations on a Tran-Pacific Partnership trade deal would continue and he believed the U.S. Congress would come to an appropriate conclusion on the trade talks.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations groups Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Brunei.