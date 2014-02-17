FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria's Assad looks to win on battlefield, not through talks -Kerry
February 17, 2014 / 4:57 AM / 4 years ago

Syria's Assad looks to win on battlefield, not through talks -Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is still trying to win on the battlefield rather than find a solution through peace talks, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.

A second round of Syria peace talks ended with little progress at the weekend, and Kerry said Russia needed to be part of the solution to finding peace in Syria rather than supporting the Assad government.

“It is very clear that Bashar al-Assad is continuing to try to win this (on) the battlefield rather than to (go) to the negotiating table (with) good faith,” said Kerry, speaking in the Indonesian capital during a trip to Asia and the Middle East. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

